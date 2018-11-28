Home World

Moshe will become a rabbi like dad: 26/11 miracle baby's uncle

Moshe's nanny saved his life when terrorists attacked the five-storeyed Jewish centre Chabad House, now renamed as Nariman Light House, killing nine, including his parents.

Published: 28th November 2018 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Moshe Holtzberg during his visit to Israeli in July last year. (AP file photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The uncle of 'Baby Moshe', who as a two-year-old miraculously survived shelling and gunfire during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, says the boy will become a rabbi (Jewish religious teacher) like his father.

Moshe's nanny saved his life when terrorists attacked the five-storeyed Jewish centre Chabad House, now renamed as Nariman Light House, killing nine, including his father Rabbi Gavriel and mother Rivka, who was pregnant.

Moshe Holtzberg, who lives in the Israeli city of Afula with his maternal grandparents, visited Mumbai with them and Israel's prime minister in January this year.

"We hope to see Baby Moshe grow up, become a big rabbi like his father and continue in his parents foot steps," said the late rabbi's younger brother, also named Moshe Holtzberg.

"My nephew will be groomed to be the chief rabbi," the senior Moshe told PTI from New York, where he lives.

"Yes, he will be shown the way by his (paternal) grandparents Rabbi Nachman Holtzberg and Frieda Holtzberg, and Rabbi Israel Koslovski, the chief Rabbi of Mumbai," he said.

He said Baby Moshe was a "beacon of light and hope" for Mumbai, India and the world.

The boy has "everlasting memories of the barbaric action" of terrorists, which will always serve to denote the contrast between good and evil, he added.

"I was with my brother two months before the Mumbai terror attack. My brother and his wife were so kind and heartwarming. They didn't just feed Jewish people who came to the (Nariman) House, but gave food to the poor people in Colaba market. Their house was open for everybody. I will never forget them," he said.

Holtzberg said 10 years after the worst-ever terror attack in India, none of the main perpetrators, including Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed, are in jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp