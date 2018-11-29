Home World

Ancient Ninja oath, calling for 'divine punishment if skills are revealed', found in Japan

In his oath, the Ninja acknowledges that if he broke the promises even by a little, he'd be punished by "big and small gods in more than 60 provinces across Japan" for generations.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ninja_Japan_AFP_Photo

The rare document shows how strict Ninjas were about keeping their skills and techniques secret. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japanese researchers have uncovered a rare, centuries-old, Ninja oath pledging never to divulge the secrets of their spying and sabotage skills -- on pain of divine retribution for generations.

Written in cursive calligraphy, the oath contains six promises and was signed some 300 years ago by "Inosuke Kizu".

Kizu was a Ninja from a clan in Iga, a mountain-shrouded town near the ancient imperial capital of Kyoto.

Expressing gratitude to his superior for passing on "ninjutsu" or "the art of the Ninja", Kizu pledged he would never pass the knowledge on -- even to his children or brothers -- and would never use it to steal unless so ordered.

In his oath, the Ninja acknowledges that if he broke the promises even by a little, he'd be punished by "big and small gods in more than 60 provinces across Japan" for generations.

The rare document shows how strict Ninjas were about keeping their skills and techniques secret, said Yoshiki Takao, associate professor at the state-run Mie University's International Ninja Research Center.

"Thieves and Ninjas did the same thing -- sneaking into other people's houses -- but Ninjas prized morality highly," Takao said.

"Ninjas were 'public servants' in today's terms, providing security services and collecting information," added the expert.

Also of interest to scholars was a vow in the oath to report to his superiors any new skills, tools or firearms that were not in the "Bansenshukai", a secretive 17th-century text considered to be somewhat of a Ninja encyclopedia.

Kizu noted he could show only three chapters of the "Bansenshukai" to top-ranking samurais who employed ninjas and vowed not to disclose the book's contents in other writings.

This interests scholars because "it shows that Bansenshukai was actually becoming used as a textbook," Takao said, even though it left crucial points vague.

The contents of the multi-volume book are now known to the public but many Ninja traditions remain hidden as important secrets were passed on by word of mouth.

The oath was among some 130 ancient documents left to the university by the 16th head of the Kizu family.

The existence of the oath was unveiled five decades ago in Japan but its whereabouts were unknown until now, according to Takao.

Inosuke, who submitted the oath, was the fifth head and last Ninja from the Kizu family.

The oath document was believed to have been returned to his family after his death, Takao said.

The research centre is also based in Iga, some 350 kilometres (220 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

Cooperating with engineering and science departments of Mie University, the institute has been trying to reproduce Ninjas' legacy including their food and tools.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ninja Japan ninja Ninja oath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp