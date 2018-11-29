Google Doodle commemorates 400th birth anniversary of Spanish artist

Home World

Born in Seville in late December 1617, Murillo was baptised on New Year's Day 1618. He was famous for his impressive and unorthodox use of colour in his paintings.

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Google Doodle has paid tribute to the man behind iconic Spanish art and culture, Bartolome Esteban Murillo, on his 400th birth anniversary.

The doodle, a representation of Murillo's famous painting 'Two Women at a Window', shows two ladies looking out of an open window.

Born in Seville in late December 1617, Murillo was baptised on New Year's Day 1618. He was famous for his impressive and unorthodox use of colour in his paintings.

"Known for his dramatic lighting, radiant color palette, and versatility, Murillo brought to life a wide range of subjects, from the grandeur of his Immaculate Conception to the casual grace of Two Women at a Window," according to Google blog post.

Murillo died on 3 April, 1682, around the age of 64.

The post added that in honour of his 400th anniversary, a series of major exhibitions celebrating Murillo's work is opening at Seville's Museum of Fine Arts, bringing home the artist's work from renowned collections all over the world. Guided tours, concerts, and other cultural activities combine to make this the "Year of Murillo."

