Home World

Blue whales worldwide singing flat

Blue whales have been dropping pitch incrementally over several decades, but the cause has remained a mystery.

Published: 30th November 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

A blue whale is seen in Timor waters. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Blue whales around the world are singing a little flat, according to a study which found that an increase in their population and climate change may be to blame.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, found that there is a seasonal variation in the whales' pitch correlated with breaking sea ice in the southern Indian Ocean.

ALSO READ | 145 pilot whales die in stranding on New Zealand beach

Researchers from the University of New South Wales in Australia also extended the mysterious long-term falling pitch to related baleen whales and rules out noise pollution as the cause of the global long-term trend.

Blue whales have been dropping pitch incrementally over several decades, but the cause has remained a mystery.

The study found the same mysterious long-term trend of falling pitch in fin whales and Madagascan pygmy blue whales.

Pitch, or the perception of how high or low a note sounds, is a result of the frequency of the sound wave, usually measured in hertz.

The study used data from the southern Indian Ocean to rule out noise pollution as the cause of the pitch change.

The research suggests the pitch drop is an anatomical consequence of singing less loudly.

The whales' calls could be quieter due to growing numbers of whales or changes in the ocean due to climate change, according to the study.

"We think it is something non-voluntary from the whale. Decrease the call intensity and it will decrease the call frequency, just because of the sound emission mechanism," said Emmanuelle Leroy, a research fellow at the University of New South Wales.

The research also uncovers a seasonal counterpoint in the calls of Antarctic blue whales, potentially related to the noise of melting sea ice.

The study found that blue whale calls in the southern Indian Ocean increase in pitch during the summer.

The pitch could be increasing as whales sing louder to be heard over breaking sea ice, according to the study.

"Our hypothesis is that the call frequency change is again linked to call intensity and that the whale will adapt the call intensity to the variation of noise level," Leroy said.

"The noise is related to the increasing number of free icebergs in summer. When the ice sometimes cracks, like when you put ice in your drink, it makes noise," Leroy said.

"This noise is really strong and will propagate over really long distances, so we can hear this noise at our northernmost site, up to 26 degrees south, " he said.

The study analysed more than one million songs from three species of large baleen whale: fin, Antarctic blue and three acoustically-distinct populations of pygmy blue whales.

Six stationary underwater microphones recorded the calls over six years, from 2010 to 2015, in the southern Indian Ocean, an area spanning nine million square kilometres.

The stereotypical song of the Antarctic blue whale spans about 15 to 30 hertz, at the very bottom edge of human hearing, which ranges from about 20-20,000 hertz.

Blue whale songs are in the range of the lowest, longest pipes of large cathedral organs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blue whales Singing flat Whales Endangered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp