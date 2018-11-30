Emmanuel Macron says to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 

Home World

The de facto Saudi ruler arrived in Argentina on Wednesday bidding to shrug off international outrage over the murder in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BUENOS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he would raise the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"I will no doubt have the opportunity to mention it with the crown prince on the margins of the summit," Macron told journalists in Buenos Aires.

The de facto Saudi ruler arrived in Argentina on Wednesday bidding to shrug off international outrage over the murder in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

