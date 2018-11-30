Home World

Five dead, 32 injured in Hong Kong coach crash

The back half of the taxi was completely crushed and both sides of the bus were damaged with traces of blood on the outside following the crash on the island of Tsing Yi.

Published: 30th November 2018 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police take photos of a crushed taxi after a coach (back) collided with it in Hong Kong on November 30, 2018. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Five people were killed and 32 injured when a coach carrying Cathay Pacific staff to Hong Kong's airport collided with a taxi on Friday, police said, with passengers thrown from the coach's windows on impact.

The back half of the taxi was completely crushed and both sides of the bus were damaged with traces of blood on the outside following the crash on the island of Tsing Yi.

Police said the collision had happened in the left lane of the main road -- the taxi had stopped with its hazard lights on and the coach ploughed into it.  

"We believe the taxi was broken down and stopped in the left lane of the road. Around 40 seconds later, a coach hit it from behind," police superintendent Yip Siu-ming said.

The coach then lost control, Yip added, hitting the right hand side crash barrier and then the left one and throwing three passengers out of the coach. The 62-year-old driver was also hurled from the vehicle and injured.

Police investigate at the scene in front of a crushed taxi after a coach (back L) collided with it in Hong Kong on November 30, 2018. (Photo | AFP)

The taxi driver, two men and two women coach passengers were killed, according to police.

Hong Kong's hospital authority said one person remained in critical condition and another in serious condition.

The rest of the injured were either stable or had been released from hospital. 

Debris including glass and personal belongings was strewn across the main road, which remained closed early Friday. 

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific confirmed "a shuttle bus carrying our employees was involved in a traffic accident this morning". 

"It is a tragic and very sad incident. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have sadly passed away," the airline said.

Crushed together

Superintendent Yip said police would look into whether the coach driver -- who had been working for 10 hours at the time of the accident -- had been tired or affected by alcohol.

"From what we can see, it's obvious that the driver did not see the broken-down taxi on the road and hit it from behind," Yip said, adding that his working hours were from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

The Kwoon Chung bus company told local media that the driver had been working for them for 12 years and had not declared any health problems.

Matthew Wong, chairman of the company, said the driver had had enough rest and had taken eight days off in November. He added: "Of course we'll look into the cause of the accident," in a telephone interview with TVB.

A damaged coach is seen after it collided with a taxi in Hong Kong on November 30, 2018.
(Photo | AFP)

Tsing Yi is connected by a freeway to Hong Kong International Airport which is located on neighbouring Lantau island. 

Television footage showed the injured being treated by the side of the road before they were taken to four hospitals. 

One coach passenger said the bus had been travelling fast before it crashed into the taxi, according to SCMP.

"It seemed to me that the coach did not slow down. I fell onto the floor (when it crashed)," the passenger said.

A passenger told local television channel TVB the scene on the bus was "very chaotic, we were crushed together".

Another said "the bus hit once, then hit left and right, and hit the roadside to stop." 

Television footage showed the crash barrier on either side of the road was damaged.  

The accident happened at 5:00 am (2100 GMT Thursday) near the exit of a tunnel.

Hong Kong prides itself on having one of the world's best public transport systems but deadly bus accidents are not unknown.

A speeding double-decker overturned in northern Hong Kong in February, killing 19 people and leaving more than 60 injured. The bus driver was arrested for dangerous driving.

And in 2003 a double-decker bus collided with a truck and plummeted off a bridge, killing 21 people and injuring 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong accident Coach crashes into car

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp