Home World

Marriott says up to 500 million hotel guests affected by database hack

Marriott said it was alerted on September 8 that there had been an attempt to hack their reservation database in the United States.

Published: 30th November 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Marriott_AFP23

International hospitality chain Marriott (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Marriott International said Friday that up to 500 million hotel guests may have had their data compromised in a hack of the Starwood reservation database.

Marriott said it was alerted on September 8 that there had been an attempt to hack their reservation database in the United States.

The company launched a probe, and discovered "that there had been unauthorised access to the Starwood network since 2014".

They discovered "that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it".

On November 19 Marriott "was able to decrypt the information and determined that the contents were from the Starwood guest reservation database".

Hotels in the Starwood network include Sheraton, Four Points by Sheraton and W Hotels.

"We deeply regret this incident happened," said Arne Sorenson, Marriott's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marriott Hotel Marriott user data breach Marriott International

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp