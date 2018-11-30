Home World

Russian men banned from entering Ukraine as 'invasion threat' looms

Ukraine imposed martial law for 30 days in 10 regions that border Russia, the Black Sea and the Azov Sea on Wednesday. 

Published: 30th November 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

A Ukrainian national guard soldier stands in position at the checkpoint in near the city of Mariupol, south coast of Azov sea, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KIEV: Ukraine on Friday limited entry for Russian men age 16 to 60 after Moscow seized three of its ships in a sea confrontation last weekend, the head of the country's border service said. 

The move comes after Kiev imposed martial law in border regions this week over the seizure. 

"As of today, entry is restricted for foreigners -- in the first instance for male citizens of the Russian Federation age 16 to 60," the head of the border service Petro Tsyhykal said at a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko that was broadcast live. 

Poroshenko said travel for Russian men will be limited, except in "humanitarian cases."  

The move came after Poroshenko warned of a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine's borders, escalating the most dangerous crisis in years between the ex-Soviet neighbours.  

"The number of (Russian) tanks at bases located along our border has tripled," Poroshenko said in an earlier interview, adding that "the number of units that have been deployed along our border -- what's more, along its full length -- has grown dramatically.

Russia has held 24 Ukrainian sailors since it seized the ships.

US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned meeting at the G20 summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Moscow's detention of the sailors. 

