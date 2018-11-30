Home World

Airline apologises for mocking girl named 'Abcde'

5-year-old 'Abcde' who was boarding the flight from Santa Ana, California, with her mother, was laughed at by a gate agent, who later posted an image of her boarding pass on social media.

Published: 30th November 2018 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Southwest Airlines used for representation (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Southwest Airlines has put out a statement apologising for mocking a 5-year-old girl named 'Abcde' (pronounced Ab-city), when she and her mother were about to board a flight back home from Santa Ana, California, to El Paso, Texas.

According to an ABC7 report, Abcde's mother Traci Redford alleged that a gate agent burst out laughing at the girl's name, discussing it with other employees before going on to post a picture of the boarding pass on social media.

In a statement to Buzzfeed News, Airline spokesperson Chris Mainz offered a "sincere apology to the family" and said the employee's social media post "is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility" expected of employees.

Southwest has "followed up with the employee involved, and while we do not disclose personnel actions publicly, we are using this as an opportunity to reinforce our policies and emphasize our expectations for all employees," Mainz said.

"We take great pride in extending our Southwest hospitality to all of our customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online," he added.

Traci said that her daughter had heard the employee mocking her and asked why.

"She said, 'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' And I said not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it's unfortunate," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abcde Southwest Airlines Airline apologizes Mocking name Southwest Airline staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp