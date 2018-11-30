Home World

UN says millions misspent on Africa's biggest refugee crisis 

Uganda has been praised internationally for welcoming refugees but has faced scrutiny over corruption in the process.

United Nations headquarters. (File Photo)

By PTI

KAMPALA:  An internal inquiry says the United Nations refugee agency has misspent millions of dollars on Africa's largest refugee crisis, including paying for what became a parking lot at the Ugandan prime minister's office.

The report by the UN's internal watchdog says about USD 11 million alone is being spent on a recount of the South Sudanese who poured into Uganda, to weed out potentially hundreds of thousands of "ghost refugees".

More than a million South Sudanese fled to neighbouring Uganda after fresh fighting broke out in July 2016, causing a scramble by the UN and other humanitarian actors to help them find food and shelter.

Uganda has been praised internationally for welcoming refugees but has faced scrutiny over corruption in the process.

UN refugee and Ugandan spokespersons did not immediately comment.

