Home World

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro boosts minimum wage by 150 percent

The announcement came three months after a wage hike of 3,400 percent and a devaluation that removed five zeros from Venezuela's currency.

Published: 30th November 2018 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo | Twitter)

By AFP

CARACAS: President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday increased Venezuela's minimum wage by 150 per cent, the sixth readjustment this year, as part of an economic reform plan that has failed to curb rampant inflation.

The announcement came three months after a wage hike of 3,400 per cent and a devaluation that removed five zeros from Venezuela's currency.

The latest jump takes the monthly minimum wage from 1,800 to 4,500 bolivars, or about $50 at the official rate.

But due to inflation -- which has skyrocketed to 1,350,000 per cent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund -- this sum hardly allows the purchase of three kilograms of meat.

Maduro called the readjustment the first "correction factor" of the economic plan in force since late August, which included a devaluation of the bolivar of more than 96 per cent along with tax hikes.

An increase of the price of gasoline, currently low, is also part of the anticipated measures but has yet to go into effect.

Maduro says his reforms have allowed a "significant slowdown in inflation" -- while admitting it "remains worrying."

The embattled Venezuelan leader did not provide figures on the price index, which have gone unpublished since 2016.

He holds inflation is "well below the expectations of the International Monetary Fund" -- as the world body projects hyperinflation of 10,000,000 percent by 2019.

The South American country has suffered from economic woes since 2014, when a crash in the price of crude prompted a crisis that has sparked an exodus of some two million people.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp