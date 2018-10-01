Home World

Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches missiles into Syria over parade attack

The attack adds to confusion over who carried out the assault on the military parade in Ahvaz on Sept. 22 that killed at least 24 people and wounded over 60.

Published: 01st October 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Two Iranian worshippers hold up anti-American and anti-Israeli placards, in a rally to condemn Saturday's terror attack in Ahvaz, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. On Saturday, armed men disguised as soldiers killed 24 and wounded 60 people in an attack targeting a military parade in Ahvaz, southern Iran. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN:  Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Monday it launched ballistic missiles into eastern Syria targeting militants it blamed for a recent attack on a military parade.

State television and the state-run IRNA news agency said the attacks "killed and wounded" militants in Syria "east of the Euphrates River," without elaborating. Syrian state media did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

The Guard published images on its website showing what it described as the missile launch near a rocky outcropping in an undisclosed location. Previously, the Guard has launched missiles from Iran's western provinces for such attacks.

The attack adds to confusion over who carried out the assault on the military parade in Ahvaz on Sept. 22 that killed at least 24 people and wounded over 60.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia denies any links to Iran parade attack

Iran initially blamed Arab separatists for the attack in which gunmen disguised as soldiers open fire on the crowd and officials watching the parade from a riser in the southwestern city. Arab separatists also immediately claimed the attack and offered details about one of the attackers that ultimately turned out to be true.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard member carries a wounded boy after a shooting during a military parade. (Photo | AP)

The extremist Islamic State group also claimed responsibility for the assault, but initially made factual incorrect claims about it. Later, IS released footage of several men that Iran ultimately identified as attackers, though the men in the footage never pledged allegiance to the extremist group.

This is the third time in recent months that Iran has fired its ballistic missiles in anger.

Last year, Iran fired ballistic missiles into Syria over a bloody IS attack on Tehran targeting parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. In September, Iran fired missiles into Iraq targeting a base of an Iranian Kurdish separatist group. The separatists say that strike killed at least 11 people and wounded 50.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Revolutionary Guard Military parade attack Syria Iran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament