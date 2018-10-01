Home World

Pakistan Army generals review geo-strategic environment, security situation 

The Operation Radd ul Fasaad was launched by the Pakistani military in February 2017 to disarm and eliminate the terrorist sleeper cells across the country.

Published: 01st October 2018 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top Generals Monday reviewed the geo-strategic environment and security situation in the country including progress of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 214th Corps Commanders' Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa bats for democracy

The top Generals reviewed the geo-strategic environment and the country's security situation including progress of the ongoing stability operations under Operation Radd ul Fasaad, it said.

"The forum expressed its determination to carry forward stability achieved through successful Counter Terrorism operations towards enduring stability," the statement said.

The Operation Radd ul Fasaad was launched by the Pakistani military in February 2017 to disarm and eliminate the terrorist sleeper cells across the country.

During the meeting, General Bajwa hailed intelligence agencies and all forces for maintenance of security during Muharram.

He also appraised the generals about his "very successful visit" to China, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
geo-strategic environment security counter-terrorism operations Qamar Javed Bajwa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC