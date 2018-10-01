Home World

Six rescued from German hot air balloon that hit power lines 

Rescue workers climbed up and secured the basket, then brought down the passengers in a five-hour operation.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Authorities say they successfully rescued six people from a hot air balloon that collided with a power line tower in western Germany and became snared 70 meters (230 feet) above the ground.

Crews were working Monday to bring down the balloon after rescuing the passengers from its basket the night before.

The DPA news agency reports the balloon hit the metal tower Sunday evening and deflated, leaving the basket hanging precariously near the top of the structure near the city of Bottrop, northwest of Essen.

Rescue workers climbed up and secured the basket, then brought down the passengers in a five-hour operation.

They were uninjured but brought to a hospital for observation.

The balloon itself came into contact with a 380,000-volt power line but the basket fortunately did not make contact with the wires.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hot air balloon accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament