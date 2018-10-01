Home World

Three killed in rare US car blast 

The explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania late Saturday, turned the car into a fireball and before it was reduced to twisted metal.

WASHINGTON: Autopsies are expected Monday on the bodies of three men killed in a US car blast, a rare event which tight-lipped police called a criminal case.

"It burst into flames while it was still going," Anthony Sealy, a witness, told WGAL TV.

Coroner Scott Grim confirmed three men had been killed, but police said the victims were still being identified.

"We have a high degree of confidence that the perpetrator was probably killed in the incident," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin told reporters in the community about 40 miles (60 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was leading the investigation.

