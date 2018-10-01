Home World

Two soldiers injured in IED blast in northwest Pakistan

The injured soldiers were in the area as part of the Bomb Disposal Unit. They were transported by helicopter to a trauma centre.

Published: 01st October 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Two soldiers of the Bomb Disposal Unit were critically injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

The blast occurred in tehsil Safi of Mohmand tribal district.

The injured soldiers were in the area as part of the Bomb Disposal Unit. They were transported by helicopter to a trauma centre.

One of them is in critical condition with a splinter injury and the other is also critical with a head injury and wounds to the arm and leg, officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pakistan blast IED blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC