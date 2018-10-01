Two soldiers injured in IED blast in northwest Pakistan

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Two soldiers of the Bomb Disposal Unit were critically injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

The blast occurred in tehsil Safi of Mohmand tribal district.

The injured soldiers were in the area as part of the Bomb Disposal Unit. They were transported by helicopter to a trauma centre.

One of them is in critical condition with a splinter injury and the other is also critical with a head injury and wounds to the arm and leg, officials added.