Home World

World's largest Buddha statue in China to undergo 'physical examination' 

In 2001, a project was conducted to clean the body, cement rock structure, and mend cracks and install drainage pipes, at a spending of 250 million yuan (about USD 36.87 million).

Published: 01st October 2018 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Buddha statue used for display purpose only.

By PTI

BEIJING: The world's largest Buddha statue in China's southwestern Sichuan Province will undergo a four-month "physical examination" as part of research for its repair plan.

The statue, at 71 metres high, sits outside the city of Leshan.

It has cracks and damage on its chest and abdomen, according to the management committee of the Leishan Buddha scenic area.

During the examination, which will start on October 8, the main body of the Buddha statue will be partially or completely covered, state-run Xinhua news agency reported Monday.

The examination will be overseen by dozens of cultural relic experts, involving the use of cutting-edge technology such as 3D laser scanning, infrared thermal imaging and a drone aerial survey.

The statue, carved into a cliff in Leshan Mountain and overlooking three converging rivers, was built over a 90-year period starting the year 713, during the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)-listed world cultural heritage statue has undergone several repairs and checks.

In 2001, a project was conducted to clean the body, cement rock structure, and mend cracks and install drainage pipes, at a spending of 250 million yuan (about USD 36.87 million).

In 2007, the statue received another facelift to repair damage caused by weathering and acid rain.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buddha statue Sichuan Province China Largest Buddha statue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament