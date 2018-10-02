Home World

Justin Trudeau hails USMCA as trilateral win

The USMCA, signed on Sunday night, came in the final hours before the deadline for Canada to come on board a re-negotiated trilateral deal.

Published: 02nd October 2018 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland hold a news conference regarding the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) at the National Press Theatre, in Ottawa, Ontario on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is a good deal for the three countries.

The USMCA, signed on Sunday night, came in the final hours before the deadline for Canada to come on board a re-negotiated trilateral deal. It will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) once fully ratified.

At a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Trudeau described the USMCA in principle as a preservation of many aspects of the NAFTA, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the USMCA will modernise and stabilise the economy for the 21st century, and guarantee a higher standard of living for Canadians for the long term.

Striking the deal was no easy feat and Canada got there by maintaining its focus and collective resolve, Trudeau said, defending his negotiating team's concessions on the dairy sector, and promising to address the "anxiety" with adequate compensation for affected farmers and to protect the supply management system.

Noting that the agreement must still be ratified by the three countries, Trudeau said the tentative deal means economic stability for the continent.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo | AP)

Before the press conference, Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who led the Canadian team of negotiators throughout the trilateral talks, spent Monday morning briefing premiers of Canadian provinces about the details of the new agreement which is expected to have an impact across industries and regions of the country.

On Monday morning, Trudeau spoke on phone with US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

In the talks, according to the Canadian Prime Minister Office, Trudeau and his North American counterparts praised the deal, and stressed how the deal will bring the countries closer and enhance North American competitiveness.

The leaders of the three countries are expected to convene before the end of November to sign the deal, which will allow outgoing Nieto to sign the new agreement before his successor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes office in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NAFTA USMCA Justin Trudeau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru