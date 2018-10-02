Home World

NASA completes 60 years of space research

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officially opened for business for the first time on October 1, 1958.

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

NASA Headquarters. (File photo)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US space agency NASA has completed 60 years of human space exploration, discovering the world beyond Earth and developing new technologies.

"For six decades, NASA has led peaceful exploration of space, making discoveries about our planet, our solar system, and our universe," the agency posted on its website late on Monday.

NASA has not just launched spacecrafts to unlock mysteries of the universe, dispatched probes to make close-up observations of every planet in the solar system, but has also, in August, sent a probe named Parker Solar Probe to the Sun.

The historic small car-sized probe will journey steadily closer to the Sun until it makes its closest approach at 3.8 million miles.

The agency has also conducted nine manned missions and is planning for a human return to the Moon, followed by missions to Mars and beyond.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officially opened for business for the first time on October 1, 1958.

It was created by then President Dwight D. Eisenhower to lead America's civilian space programme in response to the then USSR's advances in space exploration.

In just 10 days after opening its doors, NASA launched its first spacecraft -- Pioneer 1. Although it did not achieve its intended mission to orbit the Moon due to a rocket malfunction, Pioneer 1 did reach a record altitude of about 70,000 miles, highest till then.

The probe returned scientific data confirming the existence of the Van Allen radiation belts until it burned up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere 43 hours after launch, the post said.

In the US, NASA's research made great advances in aviation, helped to develop a commercial space industry, enriched the economy, created jobs, and strengthened national security.

The agency also remembered the sacrifices laid down by astronauts during space research. "The tragic loss of lives including aviation pilots and the crew members of Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia (which included Indian-born astronaut Kalpana Chawla)...," the post said.

Chawla was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster when the craft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere on February 1, 2003.

"Sacrifice has also come in the countless hours dedicated by the NASA personnel -- on the ground and in space -- (that they) have spent away from families to plan and execute missions."

"We will go back to the Moon to learn more about what it will take to support human exploration to Mars and beyond... We will continue to try to answer the question: "Are we alone?" NASA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru