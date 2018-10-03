Home World

Islamic State says senior militant in Egypt's Sinai killed 

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:59 PM

Islamic State

Islamic State (File | AP)

By PTI

CAIRO:  The Islamic State group says one of its leaders in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has been killed.

The group's Aamaq news agency announced the death of Abu Hamza al-Maqdisi late Monday, calling him a "martyr" without saying where or how he died.

A photo of a young, smiling, bearded man accompanied the report. IS says he was killed recently, without specifying the day.

Egypt has been battling militants for years, but the Sinai-based insurgency gained strength after the 2013 military overthrow of the country's first elected president, the Islamist Mohammed Morsi, whose brief rule was divisive.

In February, Egypt launched a massive operation against militants in Sinai and other parts of the country.

