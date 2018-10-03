Home World

Singapore Chinese Orchestra's musical launches Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebration 

It is composed by Chinese musicians -- Ang Kok Wee, Chen Shanghai Indra, Hoong Rozie, Huang Ming Xiang, Wong Wai Kit.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore Chinese Orchestra played a musical of 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' on Tuesday night as the city state started celebration of Mahatama Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

A four-minute video was also played on the life of Gandhi on Singapore's largest video screen, 60mX15m, at the Suntec City Convention Centre as the community here paid respect to the Mahatama.

The five-minute musical was earlier composed for the unveiling of plaque in memory of Mahatama Gandhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, at the Clifford Pier on June 2, 2018.

It is composed by Chinese musicians -- Ang Kok Wee, Chen Shanghai Indra, Hoong Rozie, Huang Ming Xiang, Wong Wai Kit.

The music was arranged and conducted by Aravinth Kumarasamy in June.

"Singapore has a 'fascinating connection with Mahatama Gandhi as we all know that Mahatama Gandhi never visited the Malay Peninsular or this region or Singapore.

ALSO READ | When did Mahatma Gandhi first appear on currency note?

But people were touched by him," said India's High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf as he launched the celebration at the convention centre.

"When he died, this place was enveloped by a huge sense of grief with some people fasting for 13 days as if one of their own had died," recalls Jawed Ashraf from then media reports.

Singapore leader of those days, Rajabali Jumabhoy, created a committee that raised SGD 100,000 then to erect the statue of Mahatma Gandhi as a way of expressing tribute to him.

That statue came up in 1953.

In 1948, almost as a response to this grief, a portion of the ashes of Mahatama Gandhi were brought to Singapore and immersed in the sea off Clifford Pier while a plane showered rose petals.

A procession of 10,000 participated in that immersion, according to a report by Sunday Tribune of that time.

Elsewhere in Singapore, Indian schools held various activities for students including quiz contest on Mahatama Gandhi's life.

Meanwhile, Elaben Gandhi, Grand Daughter of Mahatama Gandhi, will join Singaporeans in the ongoing celebration from Sunday (October 7) through to Tuesday, sharing his messages that are still regarded relevant for the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suntec City Convention Centre Singapore Chinese Orchestra Mahatama Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur