Thailand's celebrity cave boys head out on overseas tour 

Thailand's military government, eager to share in their glory, has trotted them out for public appearances and interviews.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:18 PM

wild boars

Soccer coach Ekkapol Janthawong, second from left, and members of the rescued soccer team attend a Buddhist ceremony. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK:  The 12 village boys who were trapped with their soccer coach in a cave in northern Thailand for almost three weeks are ready to spread their wings, heading out to meet fellow youth players in Argentina and do a brief tour of the United States.

The members of Wild Boars soccer team, whose ordeal came to a happy ending in early July when an international team of cave divers brought them out in a complicated rescue mission, were leaving late Wednesday night on their 17-day journey.

It had been planned for them to take six months out of the spotlight to ease any psychological trauma.

But Thailand's military government, eager to share in their glory, has trotted them out for public appearances and interviews.

Movie deals are being negotiated.

Thai cave rescue wild boars

