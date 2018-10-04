Home World

Canada says it was targeted by Russian cyber attacks 

Allies accused Russia military intelligence of being behind an April attempt to gain access to official networks of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Published: 04th October 2018 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Image used for representational purpose

By AFP

OTTAWA: Canada said Thursday it too was targeted by Russian cyber attacks, citing breaches at its centre for ethics in sports and at the Montreal-based World Anti-Doping Agency, after allies blamed Moscow for some of the biggest hacking plots of recent years.

"The government of Canada assesses with high confidence that the Russian military's intelligence arm, the GRU, was responsible" for these cyber attacks, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ottawa said these formed "part of a broader pattern of activities by the Russian government that lie well outside the bounds of appropriate behaviour, demonstrate a disregard for international law and undermine the rules-based international order."

And it called on "all those who value this order to come together in its defence."

Allies accused Russia military intelligence of being behind an April attempt to gain access to official networks of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The Netherlands expelled four alleged agents and Britain and Australia pointed fingers at Russian military intelligence, while the United States charged seven Russian agents with hacking the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2016.

The Russia-based Fancy Bears computer hacking group leaked athletes' medical records held by WADA, said the agency.

The same year, the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport was "compromised by malware enabling unauthorized access to the Centre's network," the foreign ministry said.

WADA has faced a backlash over its decision last month to lift a ban on Russia's anti-doping agency.

The agency had suspended RUSADA in November 2015 after declaring it non-compliant following revelations of a vast state-backed scheme to avoid drug testers.

A WADA report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren accused Russian authorities of running an elaborate doping program with the full support of the Russian Ministry of Sport and the Russian secret service (FSB).

The softening of WADA's stance triggered outrage from athletes and national anti-doping agencies around the world, who have accused WADA of succumbing to pressure from the IOC.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Anti-Doping Agency Hacking Russian cyber attacks Russian intelligence agents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices