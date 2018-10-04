Home World

Czech Republic's Roma respond to President Milos Zeman: We do work!

While visiting the eastern town of Kojetin last week, Zeman said most of the unemployed in the area were Roma, before expressing regret that the totalitarian era was over. 

Published: 04th October 2018 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

PRAGUE: Members of the Czech Republic's Roma minority on Wednesday flooded social media with photos showing them at work, after President Milos Zeman suggested they were work-shy.

"It's no longer amusing to hear people say we don't work. So we'll flood Facebook with our work photos," Stefan Pongo, the mastermind of the campaign, had posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Only hours later he wrote that he had already received 1,000 photos from Roma holding down various jobs in the Czech Republic but also in Britain, Germany and Ireland.

While visiting the eastern town of Kojetin last week, Zeman said most of the unemployed in the area were Roma, before expressing regret that the totalitarian era was over. 

"Under communism, the Roma were forced to work. They mainly worked as ditch diggers," said Zeman, who is known for his controversial statements.

The Roma at work (Photo | Twitter)

"Those who refused were labelled as people who are put off by work and were sent to prison," he told reporters and local residents.

Pongo's social media initiative was backed by Romea, a Czech Roma rights NGO, which on Wednesday published a collage of some of the photos on www.romea.cz, its website.

"European Roma flood Facebook with hundreds of photos of themselves at work, tell Czech President to stop insulting them," Romea said on its site. 

Zeman was also criticised by the European Roma Rights Centre (ERRC), which on Monday sent him an open letter condemning his "racist scorn for Romani citizens of the Czech Republic."

Between 250,000 and 300,000 Roma live in this EU member state of 10.6 million people.

In a report this year, Amnesty International criticised the Czech authorities for discrimination against Roma regarding access to housing allowances and education.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Czech Roma Czech republic Milos Zeman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices