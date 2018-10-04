Home World

Keralite in UAE hits Rs 14 crore jackpot, says will fund kin's treatment

He said his relative who was also working in Abu Dhabi till two years ago went back to India due to his medical condition.

Published: 04th October 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian man in the UAE has won a whopping 14 crores in a monthly raffle and has decided to use the money to pay for the kidney transplant of his close relative, according to a media report.

Mohmmed Kunhi Mayyala, 42, who hails from Kerala and works as a salesman at a garment shop in Abu Dhabi for the last 15 years, initially thought it was a scam when he got the call from the Big Ticket Office regarding his mega win on Wednesday, the Khaleej Times reported.

"A few weeks ago I had got a call from scamsters saying I won a jackpot in an Etisalat raffle draw. I thought this call is also fake. Only after checking the website, I could believe them," said Mayyala.

Mayyala said that the first thing he would do with the 7 million dirham prize money is to pay for the kidney transplant of his close relative.

He said his relative who was also working in Abu Dhabi till two years ago went back to India due to his medical condition.

"He is like my own brother. Both his kidneys are dysfunctional, and he has been struggling with weekly dialysis for many years now. I cannot express in words how happy I am that I can now bear the expenses for his surgery and other required medical care," the newspaper quoted Mayyala as saying.

Father of two, Mayyala also said that with the prize money he can build a house and start his own business.

However, helping the needy is going to be his first preference, Mayyala said, adding that he will also use part of his jackpot to help the Kerala flood victims.

"I had already contributed whatever I could to the Chief Minister's fund for reconstruction of the state. I am planning to do more," he said.

Several Indians living in the UAE have won the lottery in the recent times.

Tajo Mathew, 30, from Kerala, had hit a jackpot by winning a whopping USD 1.9 million in a monthly raffle in July this year.

Earlier, an Indian driver in Dubai had won dirham 12 million in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in April.

In January, another Keralite in the UAE had won a dirham 12 million in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UAE lottery UAE raffle draw Kerala lottery winner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices