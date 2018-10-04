Home World

United Airlines low fuel mayday triggers Australia emergency landing

A United Airlines plane landed safely at Sydney Airport Thursday after low fuel reserves triggered a mayday call from the pilot.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

United Airlines

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: A United Airlines plane landed safely at Sydney Airport Thursday after low fuel reserves triggered a mayday call from the pilot.

Police called a "full emergency response" and briefly closed major roads surrounding the airport as a precaution at 6:36 am (2036 GMT Wednesday) after the pilot of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flying from Los Angeles, raised the alert.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that 180 passengers and 14 crew disembarked safely.

"(UA 839) had a low fuel situation and a mayday due to fuel was advised which initiated a level III emergency response," Airservices Australia said in a statement.

The national air navigation provider added the response was standard procedure when a mayday is called.

Most passengers on board were reportedly unaware the alarm had been raised.

"United flight 839 from Los Angeles to Sydney landed safely in Sydney following a mechanical issue," the American carrier said in a statement.

"The aircraft taxied to the gate and all customers disembarked normally."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United Airlines Sydney Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices