Home World

White House receives FBI report on Kavanaugh; confident of his Senate confirmation 

The nomination of Kavanaugh has been confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and is now to be voted by the Senate.

Published: 04th October 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Brett-Kavanaugh-Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The White House, which has received the FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court nominee would be confirmed by the Senate.

"The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation's supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate," White House Spokesman Raj Shah said Thursday.

His remarks came hours after the FBI submitted to the White House the report of its investigations on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct by three women when he was in high school and college.

However, President Donald Trump had directed the FBI to re-open a background investigation.

The nomination of Kavanaugh has been confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and is now to be voted by the Senate.

The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has initiated the move and the procedural voting is likely to take place Friday.

"With Leader McConnell's cloture filing, Senators have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation," Indian-American Shah said.

This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents, Shah said.

"With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," he said.

Senators are expected to view the FBI report on Kavanaugh on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal said that the White House after examining the FBI found no "corroboration of the allegations of sexual misconduct" against Kavanaugh.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brett Kavanaugh rape charge White House FBI Supreme Court nominee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices