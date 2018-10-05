Home World

Denis Mukwege is considered a brave healer of DR Congo's most horrific wounds

Denis Mukwege began working at Lemera hospital, south of Bukavu, which was where he first learnt to deal with severe post-natal lesions that left women incontinent for life.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Denis Mukwege

Denis Mukwege, Director of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, gestures during a news conference in Stockholm. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

KINSHASA:  In Democratic Republic of Congo, they call him "Doctor Miracle" for his surgical skill and dedication in helping women overcome the injuries and trauma of sexual abuse and rape.

Denis Mukwege is a crusading gynaecologist who has spent more than two decades treating appalling injuries inflicted on women in DRC, whose work was the subject of an acclaimed 2015 film titled: "The Man Who Mends Women.

ALSO READ | Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege, Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad receive Nobel Peace Prize 2018

" A father to five children, the tireless 63-year-old is an outspoken critic of the abuse of women in war who has repeatedly accused the world of failing to act.

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize co-winner had been repeatedly nominated for his work with gang rape victims from the conflicts that have ravaged his homeland.

Mukwege has called on the world to take a tougher line on rape as a weapon of war.

"We have been able to draw a red line against chemical weapons, biological weapons and nuclear arms," he told AFP in 2016.

"Today we must also draw a red line against rape as a weapon of war," he said, describing it as a "cheap and efficient" form of terror which condemns its victims to "a life sentence".

In his French autobiography, "Plaidoyer pour la vie" ("Plea for Life"), Mukwege recounts the "depths of horror" he encountered in his native South Kivu province that led him to set up the Panzi hospital in Bukavu.

He began working at Lemera hospital, south of Bukavu, which was where he first learnt to deal with severe post-natal lesions that left women incontinent for life.

Later he encountered victims of horrific rapes for the first time. Recalling the moment he saw such a patient for the first time in 1999 -- the year he set up Panzi hospital -- Mukwege recounted how the rapists had inserted a gun into a woman's genitals and fired.

"Her whole pelvis was destroyed. I thought it was the work of a madman, but the same year I treated 45 similar cases," he said.

"For 15 years I have witnessed mass atrocities committed against women's bodies and I cannot remain with my arms folded because our common humanity calls on us to care for each other.

" His work has also put his own life on the line, with Mukwege narrowly escaping an attack on his life in October 2012, in which his guard was killed.

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers.

Aid agencies have accused all sides in the conflicts that have ravaged the eastern regions of North Kivu and South Kivu of using "systematic rape" against women as a weapon of war.

In 2016, Mukwege said there were "unbearable atrocities" being committed in the country's east, including the mutilation of babies and the disembowelling of pregnant women.

He said the "crimes and cruelties that have plagued eastern DRC for 20 years had been reborn with a new intensity", as he criticised growing authoritarianism in the country.

Earlier this year, he told AFP there had been a rise in such attacks since 2016, with the majority of sexual violence in South Kivu now committed by civilians and not by armed groups or the security forces.

Many civilians are former rebels.

Denis Mukwege’s basic principle is that “justice is everyone’s business”. The 2018 Peace Laureate is the foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts. (Photo | twitter@NobelPrize)

The 450-bed Panzi hospital that Mukwege founded treats more than 3,500 women a year, though not all for sexual abuse, providing free consultations and performing reconstructive surgery on women who have suffered serious internal injuries.

Levi Luhiriri, who works as a doctor at the hospital, said Mukwege was fair but tough and strived for internationally-recognised standards at Panzi.

"He is straight and just but doesn't tolerate mediocrity," he told AFP.

As well as his tireless medical work, Mukwege has fronted a worldwide campaign against the purchase of conflict diamonds.

Born on March 1, 1955, in Bukavu, the third of nine children, Mukwege was inspired to become a doctor by his father, a pastor who used to visit the sick.

ALSO READ | Two Americans, one Briton win Nobel Chemistry Prize for research harnessing evolution

After studying medicine in neighbouring Burundi, he returned to work in Lemera hospital before pursuing specialist training in gynaecology in Angers, France.

He has been honoured previously by the United Nations and has received many other international awards, including the Olof Palme Prize in January 2009 and the Sakharov Prize in 2014.

In September 2016, he also won the Seoul Peace Prize. He was appointed a professor at the Universite libre de Bruxelles in Belgium in 2015.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Denis Mukwege 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Doctor Miracle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices