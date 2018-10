By Online Desk

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Denis Mukwege is a Congolese gynaecologist who specialises in treatment of women who have been gangraped by 'rebel forces'.

Murad is a Yazidi Kurdish human rights activist from Iraq and is UN"s first Goodwill ambassador for the dignity of survivors of human trafficking.