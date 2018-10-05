Home World

Former Argentine President Menem found not guilty in arms case

Menem, who governed Argentina from 1989 to 1999, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015 for embezzlement.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

In this April 13, 2004 file photo, former Argentine President Carlos Menem gives a news conference in which he denied corruption charges he faces in his country in Santiago, Chile. | AP

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's highest criminal court acquitted former President Carlos Menem of smuggling arms shipments to Ecuador and Croatia in the 1990s when both countries were involved in armed conflicts, overturning a 2013 conviction.

Menem, now 88, had been sentenced by a lower court to seven years in prison for "aggravated smuggling" as the co-author of shipments of more than 6,000 tons of military weapons, which he authorized to go to Venezuela and Panama but ended up in Ecuador and Croatia.

At the time, Argentina was barred from supplying Ecuador with weapons since it had a peacekeeping role after Ecuador and Peru fought a brief war in 1995.

Croatia was under a U.N. arms embargo as war ravaged the former Yugoslavia.

Menem has denied the charges, saying he thought the arms were headed to Panama and Venezuela.

As a senator in his home province of La Rioja, he has immunity from arrest.

He appealed the 2013 conviction to the Supreme Court, which passed it to the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation.

On Thursday, the criminal court annulled the judgment because it considered that the "reasonable time" principle to finalize the sentence had not been met.

The smuggling of mortars, land mines, grenades, rockets and missiles took place between 1991 and 1995.

"Everything passes and this has passed. I love you, old man," Menem's daughter Zulemita wrote.

Others rejected the ruling.

"The same judicial branch that processed the case for 22 years without a firm sentence, now declares Menem innocent because too much time has passed," said lawmaker Graciela Ocana, adding that ruling guaranteed "impunity."

Menem, who governed Argentina from 1989 to 1999, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015 for embezzlement.

He did not go to prison for that conviction either because he is a sitting senator.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices