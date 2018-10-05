World leaders applaud joint Nobel Peace Prize winners 

By AFP

PARIS: World leaders on Friday applauded the work of Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad after the two jointly won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world.

The pair won the award "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict," the Nobel committee said.

"The government congratulates Doctor Denis Mukwege for the very important work he does although there are often disagreements between us. But now, we are satisfied with the Nobel Academy's recognition of the work of a compatriot," government spokesman Lambert Mende said.

The award to Murad was "an honour for all Iraqis who fought terrorism and bigotry" and "recognition for her courage in defending human rights of victims of terror and sexual violence," said Iraqi President Barham Saleh.

"We are full of joy.

It's another slap in the face of terrorism. We hope that the Iraqi government will pay more attention to the tragedy that happened," said Vian Dakhil, a Yazidi MP in the Iraqi parliament.

"It is hard to imagine two more worthy winners of the Nobel Peace Prize than Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege.

This is richly deserved recognition of these two extraordinarily brave, persistent and effective campaigners against the scourge of sexual violence, and the use of rape as a weapon of war.

Nadia and Denis, I'm sure I speak for all human rights defenders, when I say we salute you, we admire you beyond words," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

"We have a special rapporteur who is also working towards this end, and I am sure that this Nobel Peace Prize will help advancing the cause of ending sexual violence as a weapon of conflict," said UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci.

"I congratulate both winners of this year's #NobelPeacePrize.

They have my deepest respect for the courage, compassion and humanity they demonstrate in their daily fight" -- European Council President Donald Tusk "Let me extend our most sincere congratulations to the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize today, Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their truly noble work to put an end to the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war," European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said.

"Thank you for your tireless efforts to shine a bright light and to bring to an end the darkest of crimes - sexual violence as a weapon of war" - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg - Germany - "These are two excellent prize winners, both of whom stand for the cry for humanity amid unimaginable horrors that people commit against one another," German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.