50 killed, 100 burnt in oil tanker road crash in DR Congo

About 50 people died and 100 were burnt on Saturday after an oil tanker collided with a vehicle on a highway in the west of DR Congo.

By AFP

KINSHASA: About 50 people died and 100 were burnt on Saturday after an oil tanker collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of DR Congo, the acting governor of the region said.

"We have about 50 dead and a 100 people have suffered second degree burns," said Atou Matabuana, the interim governor of Kongo Central region, according to the actualite.cd website.

The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole port at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

It took place near the city of Kisantu, about 120 kilometres (100 miles) west of Kinshasa. The UN's Okapi radio said "the flames spread rapidly engulfing nearby houses."

Overloaded trucks carrying goods as well as oil tankers regularly ply this highway. 

