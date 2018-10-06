Home World

60 killed, scores burnt in DR Congo road disaster 

The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole seaport at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image used for representational purpose only

By AFP

KINSHASA: At least 60 people died and scores suffered serious burns on Saturday after an oil tanker collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of DR Congo.

The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole seaport at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

"We have counted 53 charred bodies," said Florian, a witness, speaking at the disaster site in the village of Mbuba, about 120 kilometres (100 miles) west of Kinshasa.

Seven others with grievous burn injuries died at the Saint-Luc hospital in Kisantu, a nearby city, he said.

"We have about 50 dead and a 100 people have suffered second-degree burns," Atou Matabuana, the interim governor of Kongo Central region, had said earlier Saturday.

A doctor at the Saint-Luc hospital told AFP that they had taken in many patients "for the most part with second-degree burn injuries.

"We are trying to help them, we are trying to rehydrate them but sadly there are those who are dying," Doctor Tresor said.

"Two mobile clinics are evacuating the injured," he said.

Another witness at the village said the accident happened early Saturday.

"Many people died in the marketplace," said Blaise Matumona.

The UN's Okapi radio said, "the flames spread rapidly engulfing nearby houses."

Acting governor Matabuana said: "We have taken measures to take charge of all the victims."

But photographs on social media showed the injured being transported on motorbikes and private cars.

A witness said he had not seen any ambulance at the site.

"No ambulance and no hospital worthy of its name in Kisantu.

Preventing this kind of disaster, let's just not speak about it." said the pro-democracy movement Lucha (Struggle for Change) in a tweet.

The UN mission in DRC, known by its French acronym MONUSCO, said it had sent nine ambulances to the spot to evacuate the injured.

Overloaded trucks carrying goods as well as oil tankers regularly ply this highway.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DR Congo oil tanker oil tanker road crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices