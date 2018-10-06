Home World

Banksy shocks art world by shredding USD 1.4 million work at auction

In a twist to be expected from street art's most subversive character, the canvas suddenly passed through a shredder installed in the frame.

Published: 06th October 2018

'Girl With Balloon' originally appeared on a wall in Great Eastern Street, London.

By IANS

LONDON: A stencil spray painting by secretive artist Banksy shredded itself after it was sold in Sotheby's auction house here for more than 1 million pounds.

"Girl With Balloon", one of Banksy's most widely recognised works, shows a girl reaching towards a heart-shaped balloon and was the final work sold at the auction on Friday night, the BBC reported.

However, in a twist to be expected from street art's most subversive character, the canvas suddenly passed through a shredder installed in the frame.

Posting a picture of the moment on Instagram, Banksy wrote: "Going, going, gone..."

"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," said Alex Branczik, Sotheby's senior director and head of contemporary art in Europe.

Banksy is a Bristol-born artist whose true identity, despite rampant speculation, has never been officially revealed.

He came to prominence through a series of graffiti pieces that appeared on buildings across the country, marked by deeply satirical undertones.

Friday's self-destruction was the latest in a long history of anti-establishment statements by the street artist.

In 2017 it was voted the nation's favourite artwork. The gallery version featured spray paint and acrylic on canvas, mounted on a board.

