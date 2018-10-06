Home World

Idiocracy, nothingburger and fam among 1,400 new entries of Oxford English Dictionary

Idiocracy refers to a society consisting of or governed by people characterised as idiots.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

jugaad, oed

(Photo | Flickr/emdot)

By PTI

LONDON: Idiocracy, nothingburger and fam are among the 1,400 new words to make an entry into the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) as part of its latest update.

Idiocracy refers to a society consisting of or governed by people characterised as idiots.

In what may be seen as a reflection of modern-day politics, the word is also defined as a government formed of people considered stupid, ignorant, or idiotic, by the definitive lexicon of the English language.

"Words like democracy and aristocracy originated in ancient Greek, but by the 18th century, -ocracy was being added to English words," explains Katherine Connor Martin, Head of US Dictionaries at OED.

"In the 19th century, the trickle of such formations became a flood, with many of the new words being terms of ridicule, a tradition to which idiocracy belongs," she said.

Some of the other stand-out entries in the latest update include nothingburger, defined as a person or thing of no importance, value, or substance, especially something which, contrary to expectations, turns out to be insignificant or unremarkable.

Fam, short for family and with a wider connotation for family and close friends, has been added due to its prolific use as a slang in reference to relatives and mates.

The OED notes that the word is now most prominently used in the UK, especially in London, and on social media.

Another new addition is alt-right, which is short for "alternative right" and came to prominence in recent years especially in the US after Donald Trump's election campaign for President.

The OED classifies it as "an ideological grouping associated with extreme conservative or reactionary viewpoints, characterised by a rejection of mainstream politics".

The OED has also updated the way films are described according to particular styles of acting and filmmaking.

Tarantinoesque refers to the works of Quentin Tarantino and was first used in 1994 after the release of his hit film 'Pulp Fiction'.

It refers to the director's use of graphic and stylised violence, non-linear storylines and sharp dialogue.

The OED is updated four times a year, with the next update is due in December.

The material added to the dictionary includes revised versions of existing entries, which replace the older versions, as well as new words and senses.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
nothingburger Oxford English Dictionary Idiocracy fam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices