Six people killed, 17 injured in road accident in Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A passenger bus collided with a truck in Western Nepal Saturday, killing at least six persons and injuring 17 others.

The accident took place when the microbus, enroute to Nepalgunj from Tulsipur, collided with the truck near Muguwa river in Nepalgunj, police said.

Four passengers died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries at Kohalpur Teaching Hospital, police said.

The other injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the same hospital, they added.

Road accidents are quite common in Nepal as the Himalayan nation has many mountainous and narrow roads.

Most accidents take place due to poorly maintained vehicles and roads.