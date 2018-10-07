Home World

China backs Financial Times Hong Kong editor's visa denial

A statement from the foreign ministry's office in Hong Kong late Saturday said the central government "firmly supports" the local government's rejection of Victor Mallet's visa renewal application.

Published: 07th October 2018 10:46 AM

The case has drawn concern over the shrinking space for free speech in the Chinese territory.

By PTI

HONG KONG: China is defending its decision to refuse to renew the work visa of a Financial Times editor in Hong Kong.

Mallet is vice president of Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club, which drew criticism from the authorities for hosting a talk by the leader of a now-banned pro-Hong Kong independence party.

Hong Kong was promised semi-autonomy for 50 years as part of its 1997 handover from British rule.

Rights groups have called the visa rejection the latest sign of Beijing's expanding restrictions on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

