China says Interpol officer under investigation

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Arun Jaitley to spend his MP area development funds on Rae Bareli, says BJP
Kumbh mela: Railways to run special trains to ferry Pravasi delegates from Allahabad to Delhi
Congress likely to win Rajasthan, has edge in MP, Chhattisgarh: Opinion poll
Trivitron Healthcare eyes Rs 750 crore revenue in FY19
Saudi Arabia denies journalist killed at consulate in Turkey
Air Force Day: MiG-29 gets gains lethality, ferocity after upgrade