Home World

Donald Trump celebrates Kavanaugh victory at Kansas political rally

To cheers of supporters Saturday night in Topeka, Trump says he called Kavanaugh to congratulate him upon his ascendency to the high court.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a campaign rally at Kansas Expocentre, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is celebrating the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a political rally in Kansas and condemning Democrats for what he calls a "shameless campaign of political and personal destruction" against Kavanaugh.

To cheers of supporters Saturday night in Topeka, Trump says he called Kavanaugh to congratulate him upon his ascendency to the high court.

Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice Saturday evening in Washington. His nomination was marked by allegations of sexual misconduct when he was a high school and college student. He denied the allegations, but nearly all Senate Democrats voted against his confirmation.

Trump says "radical Democrats" have become "an angry, left-wing mob" and "too dangerous and extreme to govern." And he urged Kansas voters to send Republicans to Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brett Kavanaugh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices