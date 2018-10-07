Donald Trump celebrates Kavanaugh victory at Kansas political rally

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is celebrating the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a political rally in Kansas and condemning Democrats for what he calls a "shameless campaign of political and personal destruction" against Kavanaugh.

To cheers of supporters Saturday night in Topeka, Trump says he called Kavanaugh to congratulate him upon his ascendency to the high court.

Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice Saturday evening in Washington. His nomination was marked by allegations of sexual misconduct when he was a high school and college student. He denied the allegations, but nearly all Senate Democrats voted against his confirmation.

Trump says "radical Democrats" have become "an angry, left-wing mob" and "too dangerous and extreme to govern." And he urged Kansas voters to send Republicans to Congress.