Home World

Donald Trump's controversial nominee Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as SC Judge amid protests 

Kavanaugh was officially sworn in Saturday evening as the 114th Justice of the Supreme Court by Chief Justice John Roberts who administered the Constitutional Oath in the Justices' Conference Room.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Retired Justice Anthony M Kennedy (R) administers the Judicial Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's controversial nominee Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a judge of the US Supreme Court, in a major victory for the US President ahead of key mid-term elections in November amid crackling tension, angry protests and high drama on Capitol Hill.

Kavanaugh was officially sworn in Saturday evening as the 114th Justice of the Supreme Court by Chief Justice John Roberts who administered the Constitutional Oath in the Justices' Conference Room, hours after the 53-year-old judge was confirmed by a bitterly divided Senate by 50-48 votes -- the closest nomination vote since 1881.

Retired Associate Justice Anthony M Kennedy administered the judicial oath.

Wife Ashley Kavanaugh held the family Bible.

Justice Kavanaugh's two daughters, Liza and Margaret, and his parents attended the ceremony.

His appointment is for life and he will strengthen conservative control of the nine-judge court, which has the final say on US law.

President Trump, who was on a November 6 mid-term election campaign trail in Kansas, called Kavanaugh to congratulate him on his confirmation and swearing in.

"I just congratulated him," he said.

"I said congratulations. It was well fought. I mean, who would have thought a thing like that could have happened, what he's been through? Everything was uncorroborated," he told reporters in Topeka, Kansas.

Kavanaugh, whose nomination was hit by multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him from his past, replaces Kennedy who had announced his resignation early this year.

He has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct against him when he was in high school and college.

The swearing in of Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court judge comes after weeks of bitterly fought battle between the ruling Republican and the opposition Democratic parties.

Republicans had accused Democrats of seeking to delay the confirmation of Kavanaugh in the hope that they will make gains in the mid-term elections in November and stop his appointment altogether.

Things took an ugly turn in the last few weeks, when three women came forward with allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted them.

Millions of people inside US and abroad watched live on their television sets the open hearing of Kavanaugh and his first accuser Christine Ford, a professor in California.

Under tremendous political pressure, Trump ordered a last-minute FBI supplemental inquiry.

The FBI submitted the confidential report to the Senate committee Thursday and soon Senator Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the new FBI investigation into Kavanaugh found nothing to corroborate sexual assault allegations against him.

"This investigation found no hint of misconduct," Senator Grassley said in a statement.

"There's nothing in it that we didn't already know."

President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to say the FBI report vindicated his nominee and expressed optimism about Republican chances in the November midterm elections, where control of the House of Representatives and Senate could be at stake.

On Saturday, the Senate confirmed the nomination of Kavanaugh by 50-48 votes, which was mostly on party lines.

Kavanaugh is the second Supreme Court nominee of President Trump to be confirmed by the Senate.

Describing Kavanaugh as an outstanding person, Trump said that in recent weeks he and his family suffered a lot because of the opposition Democratic lawmakers who according to him supported an uncorroborated allegation of sexual assault against him.

"We're very honoured that he was able to withstand this horrible, horrible attack by the Democrats. It's a horrible attack that nobody should have to go through," he said.

"But the beautiful thing is, he is now in.  He's going to be there for a long time. And he's just an outstanding intellect, outstanding scholar, a brilliant lawyer -- brilliant at everything he's ever done.

So we're very happy. It was a great vote, a very historic vote," Trump said.

Even as he was being sworn in inside the Supreme Court, scores of people protested across the street at the Capitol.

At one point some protesters ran up the steps and banged on the court's ornate doors.

Other demonstrators climbed on the nearby statue of justice.

"The crowd in front of the US Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) - that wouldn't even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter! The Fake News Media tries to make it look sooo big, & it's not!" Trump tweeted.

Of the nine-members on the powerful Supreme Court bench, two of the judges Kavanagh and Neil Gorsuch  have been nominated by Trump.

His predecessor Barack Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, both women, on the bench in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brett Kavanaugh Donald Trump US Supreme Court US Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated