Home World

Heavy rainfall claims seven lives in Iran

Cars were stuck in flood, and electricity and gas flows in the rural areas were disrupted.

Published: 07th October 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only

By UNI

TEHRAN: Heavy rainfall in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days has claimed the lives of at least seven people, reported semi-official ISNA news agency.

Xinhua quoted the report, "The unprecedented floods in the three provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan and Golestan destroyed roads, houses and bridges, and caused heavy damage to the infrastructures."

Cars were stuck in flood, and electricity and gas flows in the rural areas were disrupted.

The downpours, started on Friday, have been the heaviest during the past 20 years in the northern part of the country.

Iran's Rescue and Relief Organization announced that the rescue operators have been dispatched to the flood-hit areas to help people pump flood out of their houses.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated