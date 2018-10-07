Home World

Mahinda Rajapaksa asks Maithripala Sirisensa to cut ties with ruling coalition

The media speculated that Sirisena may form a caretaker government with the support of Rajapaksa's new political party.

Published: 07th October 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa (File | EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa has asked President Maithripala Sirisensa to cut ties with the current ruling coalition, amid reports that the two leaders could form an alliance.

Sirisena met the former president on Wednesday night, sources said.

The media speculated that Sirisena may form a caretaker government with the support of Rajapaksa's new political party.

Rajapaksa is expected to be anointed the leader of the Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) soon, political sources said.

Sirisena, the leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the leader of the United National Party (UNP) are currently in a national unity government arrangement since 2015.

"It is time that the SLFP stop propping up government," Rajapaksa told reporters, adding that "We will not join in any alliance with UNP as a partner".

Sirisena, according to the media had reportedly told Rajapaksa that it was difficult to work with Wickremesinghe as prime minister.

In April, Wickremesinghe had successfully defeated a joint Sirisena-Rajapaksa move to oust him.

The premier was able to record a resounding victory in the no trust motion with the support of Tamil and Muslim minority parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahinda Rajapaksa Maithripala Sirisensa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated