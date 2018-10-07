Mahinda Rajapaksa asks Maithripala Sirisensa to cut ties with ruling coalition

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa has asked President Maithripala Sirisensa to cut ties with the current ruling coalition, amid reports that the two leaders could form an alliance.

Sirisena met the former president on Wednesday night, sources said.

The media speculated that Sirisena may form a caretaker government with the support of Rajapaksa's new political party.

Rajapaksa is expected to be anointed the leader of the Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) soon, political sources said.

Sirisena, the leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the leader of the United National Party (UNP) are currently in a national unity government arrangement since 2015.

"It is time that the SLFP stop propping up government," Rajapaksa told reporters, adding that "We will not join in any alliance with UNP as a partner".

Sirisena, according to the media had reportedly told Rajapaksa that it was difficult to work with Wickremesinghe as prime minister.

In April, Wickremesinghe had successfully defeated a joint Sirisena-Rajapaksa move to oust him.

The premier was able to record a resounding victory in the no trust motion with the support of Tamil and Muslim minority parties.