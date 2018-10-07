Home World

Pakistan consulate in Afghan's Jalalabad city to resume operations

Protesting alleged interference of Afghan officials in the activities of the diplomatic staff, Pakistan had closed down the Jalalabad consulate on August 30.

Published: 07th October 2018 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag used for representation.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A month after its closure, Pakistan's Consulate General in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city will resume its operations from Monday following assurances by the Afghan government that all necessary and required security would be provided to the diplomatic office, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday.

Protesting alleged interference of Afghan officials in the activities of the diplomatic staff, Pakistan had closed down the Jalalabad consulate on August 30.

The FO spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted that the Jalalabad consulate "will resume its visa operations after assurances by the Afghan government that all necessary and required security will be provided".

"All visa applicants in Jalalabad and surrounding areas within the jurisdiction of the Consulate General could now apply for visa with the Consulate General with effect from Monday 8th October 2018," he tweeted.

Earlier, Pakistan had said that interference of the Nangarhar province governor, Hayatullah Hayat, was a complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963.

Hayat was reportedly demanding that the consular staff change the visa issuance system as the process, according to him, was causing inconvenience to public.

The closure of the Jalalabad mission was a reflection of the strained ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Both the neighbours blame each other of harbouring militants along the porous border.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan consulate Jalalabad city

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated