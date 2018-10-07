Home World

Three Israelis wounded in West Bank shooting

Police and the army said the shooter had fled the scene and an operation was underway to track him down.

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Three Israelis were seriously wounded in a shooting on Sunday at an industrial zone for a West Bank settlement, police and medics said, in a possible Palestinian militant attack.

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said a man and a woman were evacuated from the Barkan industrial zone in critical condition. Another woman aged 54 was taken to hospital in serious condition, it said.

Police and the army said the shooter had fled the scene and an operation was underway to track him down. The Israeli army said the shooter's identity was "known to security forces" but provided no further details.

"The circumstances of the incident are yet to be determined and all investigation leads are being looked into," it said in a statement.

The industrial zone is located next to Israeli settlement Barkan and near the settlement of Ariel in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians work side by side with Israelis in the industrial zone.

A wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015, but they have since become sporadic.

Last month, a Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli to death at a junction at the entrance to a large bloc of Israeli settlements in the West Bank near Jerusalem.

A number of attacks have occurred at that location, the Gush Etzion Junction.

