Wife says Interpol officer sent knife image as danger signal

The wife of the missing president of Interpol says her husband sent her an image of a knife before he disappeared during a trip to their native China.

Published: 07th October 2018 10:02 PM

Grace Meng, the wife of missing Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who does not want her face shown, consults her mobile phone in the lobby of a hotel in Lyon, central France, where the police agency is based, on Sunday Oct. 7, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Making her first public comments on the mystery surrounding Meng Hongwei's whereabouts, Grace Meng told reporters in Lyon, France on Sunday she thinks the knife was her husband's way of trying to tell her he was in danger.

She says she has had no further contact with him since the message that was sent on Sept. 25. She says four minutes before Meng shared the image, he had sent a message saying, "Wait for my call."

She says she hasn't heard from him since and does not know what happened to him.

Meng's wife said he had traveled back to China for work, after a visit to the Nordics.

"His job is very busy," she said. "We connected every day."

Meng is a senior Chinese security official as well as president of the International Criminal Police Organization. The Lyon-based international police agency said Saturday it has used law enforcement channels to inquire with China about Meng's status.

Grace Meng wouldn't speculate Sunday on what might have happened to him. Asked if she believed that he has been arrested, she said: "In China, what happened, I'm not sure."

She read a statement during her press conference in Lyon, but would not allow reporters to show her face, saying she feared for her own safety and the safety of her two children.

