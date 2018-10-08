Home World

27 Cuban migrants jump off boat and run to Florida shore

The Miami Herald reports that once the 27 migrants made it to land on Sunday, they ran and hid.

Published: 08th October 2018 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a boat carrying migrants used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MIAMI: The US Coast Guard says more than two dozen Cuban migrants jumped from a boat and swam to shore in South Florida.

Officers with the US Customs and Border Protection, aided by Miami police officers, were searching for them on a barrier island of Miami, and reports say some were found.

Some roads in Miami's Virginia Key were shut down during the search.

