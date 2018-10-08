Home World

China accuses ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei of bribery, other crimes

Interpol announced Sunday that Meng had resigned as president of the international police agency, effective immediately, shortly after China made a brief announcement that Meng was under investigation

Ex-Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress in Singapore. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Chinese authorities say they are investigating the former president of Interpol for bribery and other crimes and indicate that political transgressions may have also landed him in trouble.

In a statement posted on a government website Monday, the authorities said Meng Hongwei, China's vice minister for public security, was being investigated due to his own "willfulness and for bringing trouble upon himself."

Interpol announced Sunday that Meng had resigned as president of the international police agency, effective immediately, shortly after China made a brief announcement that Meng was under investigation.

Meng's unexplained disappearance in China late last month, which had prompted the French government and Interpol to make their concerns known publicly, threatened to tarnish Beijing's image.

