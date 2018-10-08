Home World

Munich: This year's Oktoberfest was a roaring success

Published: 08th October 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

FILE-In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo young women lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 185th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: More than 6 million visitors, 7.5 million liters of beer, 124 rotisserie oxen and Bill Clinton in lederhosen; another Oktoberfest in Munich has come and gone.

Festival organizers say good fall weather contributed to the fact that 100,000 more people visited this year over last: in all, 6.3 million from about 70 countries. That's despite the fact this year's Oktoberfest, which ended Sunday, was only 16 days long — two days fewer than 2017.

In this Oct. 7, 2018 photo waitress dance in the Hofbraeu tent after the closing of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, which ran from Sept. 22 through Oct. 7, 2018. (Photo | AP)

Visitors included former U.S. President Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who showed up Friday night — he in traditional Bavarian garb and she in a pantsuit.

Security guards confiscated 101,000 liter-size beer mugs from sticky-fingered guests looking for a souvenir and Munich authorities cleaned up 95 tons of garbage during the festival.

TAGS
Oktoberfest Beer fest Bill Clinton hillary clinton Munich beer fest

Comments

