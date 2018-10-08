Pakistan successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Ghauri ballistic missile

Home World

Image used for representation | AP

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday successfully test-fired Ghauri ballistic missile which is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1,300 kilometers, bringing many Indian cities under its range.

The launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, said the Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the army.

"Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1,300 kms," it said in a statement.

Army Strategic Forces Command chief Lt Gen Muhammad Hilal Hussain "appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces," it said.

Senior officials and scientists of the Strategic Plans Division were present to witness the launch.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile test.

In April, Pakistan successfully test fired an enhanced version of the indigenously-built Babur cruise missile that can deliver conventional and non-conventional weapons with a range of 700 kilometres.

The 'Babur Weapon System-1 (B)' is a low-flying, terrain-hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.

The missile incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, the army claims.

