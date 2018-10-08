Home World

Russian trust in Putin plunges to 39 per cent 

Thirteen percent of Russians said they did not trust him, according to the latest poll carried out between September 20 and 26.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Trust in President Vladimir Putin has plunged to 39 per cent among ordinary Russians, according to an opinion poll published Monday amid popular discontent over pension reforms.

It is the lowest rating for Putin since 2014, before he enjoyed a surge in popularity over the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

ALSO READ | US, Chinese unease as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks India arms deals​

The survey by the independent Levada Centre found that trust in Putin has fallen nine percentage points since June and a total of 20 percentage points since November 2017.

Thirteen percent of Russians said they did not trust him, according to the latest poll carried out between September 20 and 26.

The veteran Russian leader last week signed into law a bill that will gradually increase the state retirement age to 60 for women and 65 for men, the first such increase since the 1930s.

Most ordinary Russians are deeply opposed to the reforms, which sparked rare street protests.

"People think the government is trying to solve its problems at the public's expense.

It has made an attempt to take something people consider to be theirs: pension savings," Levada Centre director Lev Gudkov told the Vedomosti business daily.

He said social tensions have been building since the end of last year because of a variety of factors including a fall in real earnings and rising prices.

While Putin easily won the March presidential election with more than 76 percent of the vote, public discontent about the pension reforms meant "all elements of concern (about him) were lumped together", Gudkov said.

This led to a fall in trust not only in Putin but also in his allies: Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, he added said.

ALSO READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin softens controversial pension reforms​

Putin's personal style of rule means he "cannot hand over responsibility to someone else" for unpopular decisions, political analyst Dmitry Orlov told Vedomosti.

Putin's lowest ever rating in such a Levada poll was in August 2013, when just 30 percent named him as a trusted politician.

He had suffered a long period of decline in support after the 2008 economic crisis and a wave of protests in 2011-12.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment to Vedomosti on the latest poll.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President Vladimir Putin Levada Centre trust in Putin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
A sticker with the image of Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate for the National Social Liberal Party, on the counter of a shop in the neighborhood of Nucleo Bandeirante, near the center of Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo | AP)
Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro takes first round in Brazil's election
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots